Search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON - Police are searching for the driver accused of fatally hitting a man then leaving the scene while he was pushing his minivan on the Katy Freeway early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

Police said the man was driving in the westbound lanes of the freeway when he ran out of gas and got into the right should emergency lane. The man allegedly started to push his car with the driver's side door open and partially in the right lane.

Shortly after police say a driver hit the man, crushing the door of his vehicle. The driver left the scene.

The victim died at the scene.

The search for the suspect continues.

