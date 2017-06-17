Search for suspect accused of snatching purse at light rail station

(Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of snatching a purse at a light rail station in Second Ward.

According to the Metro Police Department, the crime took place around 5:45 a.m. on May 2 when a woman was standing on the west end of the Lockwood/Eastwood platform located in the 4600 block of Harrisburg Boulevard.

Police said she was leaning against a fence and looking at her phone when a man "tugged violently" at her purse. It was strapped across her body.

The suspect broke the purse strap and ran off with it on foot. Police said he was seen driving an orange Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson.

The suspect has been described as black, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and about 140 to 160 pounds. He wore glasses, a baseball cap, dark shorts and a dark hoodie. He also has an earring in his right ear and a short goatee.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of the suspect. If you know any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477 or submit a tip online.

