Search for suspect accused of exposing himself to shopper in Walmart

PORTER, Texas- Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a shopper at a Walmart in Porter.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a report of indecent exposure at the Walmart located in the 23500 block of Highway 59 on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found out a man exposed his genitals to a woman who was shopping inside the store.

Deputies have described the suspect as black, in his early to mid 20s and having hazel eyes. They said he is between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He also has a mole on his face and facial hair along his jaw line.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, gray sweat pants and a dark baseball cap.

If you know anything about the suspect, please contact MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

