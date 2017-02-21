Search for suspect who robbed a Shipley's in San Jacinto

JACINTO CITY, Texas- A clerk at a Shipley Do-Nuts had only been on the job for two weeks when she got a gun pointed at her face during a robbery.

Surveillance video from the location on Market Street in Jacinto City shows the armed gunman walked in just before 3.p.m.

The suspect flashed a gun on the counter before pointing it at the clerk.

"She just said, 'Give me the money,' and that's it and she opened the register," said the clerk who didn't want to be identified. "The only thing on my mind was oh my gosh that's it."

Investigators said the clerk complied with the robber's demand and gave up about $140 in cash from the register.

Police are hoping the robber's distinctive walk will help them crack the case.

If you recognize the person in the video, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600 or the Jacinto City Police at (713) 672-2455.

