Search for man accused of robbing bank in Walmart

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a bank inside a Walmart Neighborhood Market in northwest Houston on Monday.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, a gunman entered the Woodforest Bank located in the 4800 block of Highway 6 N. demanding cash from the counter.

Authorities said he pulled out a black handgun and a threatening note. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as black, 45 to 50 years old and between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is thin build with a slight mustache. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, sunglasses and a white Dallas Cowboys baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading up to the arrest and charging o f the suspect. If you know anything, please contact the FBI Field Office at (713) 693-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

