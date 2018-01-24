KHOU
Car theft leads to abduction, shootout in Spring Branch

Police are searching for a gunman after a crash outside a gas station in northwest Houston on Wednesday evening.

HOUSTON - Police are searching for three suspects accused of kidnapping a man who allegedly saw them stealing a car from his Spring Branch neighborhood on Wednesday evening. 

According to the Houston Police Department, a man was at home when he noticed the three suspects trying to steal a car in the 7900 block of Schiller. 

Police say the man went outside to intervene. The suspects allegedly threw him into their car, and also stole a vehicle. 

The man's son heard the commotion, then got into his vehicle to pursue them. Police say the son crashed into the suspect's vehicle, and his father was able to get free.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. outside a gas station at Long Point and Antoine which is just about a mile away from the victim's neighborhood. 

The suspects allegedly opened fire outside the station with assault rifles before fleeing the scene in two stolen vehicles. A bystander was grazed by a bullet. 

A nearby undercover cop heard the gunfire and pursued the suspects. One of the stolen vehicles has been recovered. 

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. 

 

 

