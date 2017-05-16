Police: Search for car burglars targeting hotel parking lots

Still image from surveillance video.

LA PORTE, Texas- Police in La Porte are searching for the suspects who are accused of stealing from cars in various hotel parking lots.

According to the La Porte Police Department, the suspects are responsible for a string of car break-ins at hotels in La Porte and possibly Deer Park over the past two weekends.

Police believe they are committing the crimes between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. They are accused of breaking out the windows of cars.

Officers are looking for a silver Pontiac Grand Prix which was seen in surveillance video.

If you know any information about the crimes or vehicle, please contact the La Porte Police Department at (281) 842-3173.

© 2017 KHOU-TV