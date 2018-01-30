Search for 2 suspects after fatal shooting in Spring

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are actively searching for two armed suspects after a teenager was shot to death in a Spring neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a shooting call around 4 p.m. in the 4400 block of Adonis.

Witnesses told deputies there were four people inside the vehicle when an argument happened. One of the passengers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the male driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say all the occupants in the vehicle were teenagers.

Authorities are looking for two male suspects who fled the scene on foot. The other occupant in the vehicle was a female who deputies say is being treated as a witness at this time.

HCSO set up a perimeter around the area in hopes of finding the suspects. Authorities are asking residents to be vigilant.

If you know anything about the incident or see the suspects, please contact HCSO at (713) 221-6000.

