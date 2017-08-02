Search for suspects accused of robbing convenience store in N. Houston

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the suspects accused of robbing a convenience store at a Chevron station in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the robbery took place on July 20 around 3:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Greens Road.

Police said a man entered the store posing as a customer. Once he was let in, another man followed behind him and was allegedly armed with a revolver. They demanded the clerk open the register and left the store with cash and lottery tickers.

The suspects left the scene in a blue Chevrolet Impala.

The first suspect has been described as medium build, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes. The second suspect has been described as wearing a gray shirt and black shoes.

If you know anything about the crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

© 2017 KHOU-TV