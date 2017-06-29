SAPD officer in 'grave, grave' condition after shooting north of downtown

According to the San Antonio Police Department, an officer-involved shooting near San Antonio College has left one officer in "grave grave" condition and is "not expected to survive."

SAPD Chief William McManus provided an update saying that the officer shot in the head is in "grave grave condition," while the other officer, who was shot in the torso, is expected to survive but is in critical condition.

He also said that the suspect that fired on the officers is dead, while the other suspect is in custody.

The identities of the officers and the suspects have not yet been released.

Click here for the full press conference or watch below:

While addressing the media earlier in the day, Chief McManus said that the incident started during a "pedestrian contact." He said that as soon as the officers got out of their car, a suspect began firing at the two officers. Chief McManus said that one was hit in the head and the other was hit in the "upper torso."

An alert was sent to students at 3:42 p.m. saying that an armed person was on campus.

The alert read:

"EMERGENCY! Armed person on (PAC, SAC, SPC, NVC, NLC) campus. Go to nearest room and lock door. If off campus, stay away. Follow instructions from authorities."

The official SAC Twitter account says that that the school was placed on lockdown, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

SAPD has not released any information about injuries or any other additional details about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. For more details, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

