SAPD: Man threatens to kill 15-year-old girl, killed by police

Marvin Hurst and kens5.com Staff , KENS 12:08 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed by police after threatening to kill a 15-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place in the 1800 block of Plaza del Sol Street just west of downtown.

According to police, Children, ages 15, 12 and 10, and a woman were in the house at the time of the incident.

Chief McManus said officers took cover at the back of the house after hearing shots from inside.

Officers tried to talk the suspect into putting the gun down, but the man raised the gun and officers fired.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced DOA at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back to kens5.com for up-to-date information.

