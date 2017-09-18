San Antonio teacher arrested in Alice for online solicitation of a minor

ALICE, Texas -- A San Antonio man who happens to be a teacher and coach is facing some serious charges after reportedly trying to pick up a young girl from Alice, Texas.

According to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Daniel Valdez tried to meet with a middle school student Friday night. The two had been in contact via social media, but when things got out of hand the girl told her parents, who then contacted law officers.

"Anyone that messes with children in Jim Wells County will be handled by our department," Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

In the wake of the incident, Sheriff Bueno is urging parents to check their children's activity on social media.

"Those phones are under your names as parents," Bueno said. "You have every right to look into the history of those phones."

Valdez, a teacher and coach from San Antonio, believed he was going to meet up with the young girl; but when he arrived, the 37-year-old was arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County Jail for online solicitation of a minor -- a third-degree felony.

"He was coming with the intentions to cause harm," Bueno said.

Luckily, Valdez never saw the girl, nor does he have any idea where she lives.

Now Sheriff Bueno and his department, along with Texas Rangers and the FBI, are building a case against Valdez. They are also looking for any other possible victims.

"We are warning anyone that has any involvement with anyone else regarding this type of criminal activity, that we need to know so we can make those requests," Bueno said.

Valdez made bail Saturday morning and attempted to return to work at IDEA South Flores Academy in San Antonio. However, the school district said he has been put on administrative leave.

An IDEA Schools representative released a statement regarding Valdez's arrest:

"IDEA Public Schools is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and through college. Allegations have been made about an IDEA South Flores Academy employee. The employee is currently on administrative leave. IDEA Public Schools is cooperating fully with the investigation, and we have taken all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further. All questions should be directed to Jim Wells County."

If you or anyone you know has been contacted by Valdez or is involved in a similar case, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department is asking you to call them at 361-668-0341.

