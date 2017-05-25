RV chase ends in flames; 2 children rescued

RV chase ends in flames in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A chase involving an RV carrying two children has ended in flames.

Officials say the chase started as a domestic situation in Hunt County early Thursday morning. A source tells WFAA that a man shot his wife and led authorities on a chase in his RV with his two young children inside.

The chase went through Dallas and Tarrant Counties, ending when officers used a spike strip on the RV near Interstate 30 and Cooper Street in Arlington.

The RV caught fire and is now unrecognizable.

Officials say the two children were rescued from inside and are safe.

The driver's condition hasn't been released.

Westbound I-30 is closed until about 10 a.m. while police investigate.

Eastbound lanes are backed up for at least five miles, even though two lanes are open. Drivers should find an alternate route.

traffic on eastbound I-30

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 WFAA-TV