Rosenberg PD: Search for 'tough guy' seen in video knocking out person

ROSENBERG, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the man who allegedly knocked a person out in Rosenberg.
Shocking surveillance video shows a man run and punch a person from behind, knocking him out onto the ground. To see Rosenberg Police Department's Facebook post, click here.
According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the "tough guy" is 18-year-old Alejandro Maldonado. He is wanted for the alleged Aggravated Assault.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Mehling at 832-595-3814 or Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. A reward may be offered.
