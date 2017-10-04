Rosenberg PD: Search for 'tough guy' seen in video knocking out person

Alejandro Maldonado, 18. (Photo: Rosenberg PD Facebook page)

ROSENBERG, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the man who allegedly knocked a person out in Rosenberg.

Shocking surveillance video shows a man run and punch a person from behind, knocking him out onto the ground. To see Rosenberg Police Department's Facebook post, click here.

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the "tough guy" is 18-year-old Alejandro Maldonado. He is wanted for the alleged Aggravated Assault.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Mehling at 832-595-3814 or Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. A reward may be offered.

© 2017 KHOU-TV