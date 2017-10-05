Rosenberg PD: 'Tough guy' seen in video knocking out man turns himself in

Alejandro Maldonado, 18. (Photo: Rosenberg PD)

ROSENBERG, Texas - A man accused of knocking out another man in front of a Rosenberg restaurant has turned himself into authorities.

Rosenberg police say Alejandro Maldonado, 18, turned himself into the Fort Bend County Jail Thursday.

Police say Maldonado is in the shocking surveillance video showing a man run and punch a person from behind, knocking him out onto the ground.

The 30-year-old victim sustained serious head injuries, according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Maldonado was booked for the aggravated assault warrant out of the Rosenberg Police Department. His bond was set at $25,000.

