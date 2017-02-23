Robbery suspects lead deputies on chase in north Harris Co.

Air 11 was over the scene where a police chase ended in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Aggravated robbery suspects lead deputies on a chase in north Harris County Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

The chase began in the Porter area where suspects allegedly robbed a Kroger store.

Police say that all suspects are now in custody.

This story is developing. Stay with KHOU.com for more updates.

