Robbery suspects found hiding inside Dekaney HS
There were some scary moments for students and staff at Dekaney High School Thursday. Rumors that an armed suspect was in the building sent panicked students running through the hallways. It turned there were some robbery suspects hiding in the school aft
KHOU 6:47 PM. CDT May 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man falls over edge at Topgolf in Fort Worth
-
Woman writes 'help me' in dirt while accompanying man on walk
-
Woman's phone stolen, held for ransom
-
Home invasion suspect killed at home near Tomball
-
Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dies at age 52
-
Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity
-
Strays in the city: Handful of zip codes responsible for many stray animal calls
-
Student's online petition for finals goes viral
-
Hospital closes abruptly without paying staff
-
Thursday morning forecast
More Stories
-
Robbery suspects caught inside Dekaney HSMay 18, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Splendora ISD: Student gave out prescription drugs…May 18, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
Attorney: 14-year-old could be on sex offender…May 18, 2017, 2:32 p.m.