Shoplifter gets away after running from workers at SW Houston store

HOUSTON – Police say a man who stole from a store in southwest Houston got away after it was earlier believed he tried to hide in a Subway restaurant.

Police initially responded to reports of a robber held up inside the Subway along the Southwest Freeway near Bellaire. After officers made their way into a restroom, however, the suspect was not there.

Police later determined the man was actually a shoplifter at a store across the street. The suspect managed to evade employees and ran across the street, where it was thought he went into the restuarant.

No injuries were reported, but the shoplifter remains on the run.

© 2017 KHOU-TV