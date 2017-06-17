KHOU
Robbery suspect arrested after barricading self inside shed

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:02 AM. CDT June 17, 2017

HOUSTON - A robbery suspect was arrested overnight after barricading himself inside a shed in west Houston. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they received several reports around 7:15 p.m. about an armed man robbing people in two different apartment complexes near Whittington Drive and Westmead Drive. 

Upon arrival, they were able to find the suspect hiding in a utility shed at an apartment complex. 

After refusing to come out, police called in SWAT to negotiate which lasted a few hours. 

SWAT eventually released tear gas into the shed, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

Police said the weapon that was recovered ended up being a airsoft pistol. 

 

