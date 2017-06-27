Armored car robbery in West U (Photo: KHOU 11)

WEST UNIVERSITY, Texas -- Police in West University are investigating an armored car robbery outside a bank.

The robbery happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bank of America in the 6700 block of Stella Link.

Witnesses told police two male suspects wearing camouflage and ski masks struck a Grada armored truck guard in the head. It happened as the driver was taking a moneybag into the bank.

The suspects, who were armed, were last seen in a gray SUV west bound on Bellaire Avenue.

Anyone with any information about the criminals may contact the FBI Task Force at 713-693-5000 or the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.

© 2017 KHOU-TV