Road rage suspect commits suicide at UTMB

There's a bizarre ending to a weekend road rage shooting in Galveston. Police say the suspect, Ernest Milligan, committed suicide at UTMB, the same hospital where a teen he shot is being treated.Milligan, 57, shot the 16-year-old Friday evening after a

KHOU 5:17 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories