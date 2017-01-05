Rifles, pistols stolen in smash-and-grab at South Houston gun range

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas -- South Houston police say burglars took rifles and pistols from a gun range in a smash-and-grab early Thursday.
Police say it happened at the Marksman in the 500 block of Nebraska around 4 a.m.
Two people drove a pickup in the side of the business and were in and out within five minutes.
Views from Air 11 showed a large hole in the side of the building with the cleanup and investigation underway.
Range management has not yet said which weapons specifically were taken.
