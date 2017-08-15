Photo taken from video surveillance.

Authorities are seeking the public's help and offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects accused of shooting and killing a tire shop owner in southwest Houston in March.

Houston police said Bobby Garcia, 38, stopped at the convenience store next door to buy drinks for his shop on Almeda. On his way out, he saw two men stealing from a Lexus. Garcia and the convenience store owner, who owns the Lexus, stepped in. A gunman opened fire. Bullets grazed the store owner, and Garcia was killed.

"I want justice for my son, because he didn't deserve this," said Rose Garcia, the victim's mother.

The two suspects were caught on video surveillance. They fled the scene in a gray 2010 Chrysler Sebring with minor damage along the driver's side tail light and a missing front passenger side hubcap.

The first suspect was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black shoes and pants. The second suspect was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with white shoes and pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of the two suspects. If you have any information, please contact them at (713) 222-8477 or online.

