Reward offered for Most Wanted sex offender from Galveston County

Demus Lee Westmoreland

GALVESTON, Texas - A reward is being offered for a Most Wanted sex offender from Galveston County.

Demus Lee Westmoreland, 52, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and for a probation violation.

According to Texas DPS, Westmoreland has been wanted since February 2017. He has ties to Galveston and his last known addresses are in Sugar Land and Lexington, Kentucky.

Westmoreland was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after an incident in Fort Bend County involving a 6-year-old girl.

Westmoreland is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and a scar on his abdomen. Westmoreland has recently been employed as a general contractor, and may also be known by the nickname “D.L.”

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

© 2017 KHOU-TV