HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a customer at a bank in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man with a black semi-automatic pistol entered a bank located inside a grocery store in the 11700 block of West Bellfort on the morning of Sept. 5.

Police say the suspect held his gun to the head of a customer who was making a deposit.

He left the scene on foot with the victim's cash and was last seen headed toward an apartment complex located in the 11600 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

The suspect has been described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and between 19 to 24 years old. He was clean shaven and wore a black/gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and charging. If you know anything about the crime, please contact them at 713-222-8477 or online.

