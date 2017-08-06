Reward offered for man charged with sexually abusing a child

Kenneth Francis

HOUSTON - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrested of a man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kenneth Francis, who has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to HPD, from approximately September 2008 through October 2010, Francis is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a home in southwest Houston.

In addition to these charges, police say Francis is also a registered sex offender in the state of Louisiana.

Francis was charged on July 10, 2017.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.



