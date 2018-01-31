Reward increased in murder of woman found in burning car

(Photo: Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- Crime Stoppers increased the award for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a woman in the Richmond area last year.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies recovered a body in a burning car around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 11 in a rural location on FM 762, about three miles southeast of Thompsons Road.

Authorities identified Lorraine Diaz, 21, as the victim. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Diaz’s death as a murder.

The car was later determined to be a silver 2016 Nissan Altima.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of a suspect. If you know anything, please contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477.

