Resident injured, suspect killed during attempted robbery in Spring area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a resident at an apartment complex in north Harris County on Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at the Palms on Rolling Creek Apartments located in the 17100 block of Rolling Creek Drive.

Deputies say the resident was confronted by four men who demanded his valuables, but he refused to hand them over. One of the suspects allegedly shot the resident in the chest, but the resident fired back with his own gun and fatally shot one of the suspects in the head.

The suspect died at the scene; the resident was transported to a hospital in The Woodlands and is expected to be okay.

HCSO says a woman in the apartment at the time was also taken to a hospital to be checked out, but she did not appear to be shot.

Authorities says they are still searching for the other robbery suspects who left the scene in three separate vehicles. At this time, it isn't known if the the suspect and victim knew each other.



The investigation is ongoing.

