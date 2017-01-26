2 suspects in custody following Galleria-area shooting incident

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a Starbucks in the Galleria area. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police say two suspects are in custody following a shooting incident Thursday afternoon near a Starbucks in the Galleria area.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 12700 block of Post Oak Boulevard near Westheimer Road just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses reported seeing two men in a Cadillac shooting toward the Starbucks drive-thru before taking off toward the Loop.

Police say no one was struck in the incident.

