RAW AERIALS: HPD cruiser flips during police chase
A police chase ended dramatically Thursday afternoon when an HPD officer lost control of his patrol car and it rolled over in northeast Houston. The car flipped in the 5900 block of Roberta Lane near Lee Road. The suspects got away.
KHOU 6:16 PM. CDT May 25, 2017
