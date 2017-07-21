Prosecutors: Teen confesses to killing 14-year-old brother

Ellen and Messiah Breaux in court.

HOUSTON - Prosecutors say a a 17-year-old has confessed to killing his 14-year-old brother, who was celebrating his birthday when he was shot

Prosecutors say Messiah Breaux told them he killed his brother O'Cyrus Breaux. Investigators say the 17-year-old made the confession while being questioned about another crime.

The 14-year-old boy was shot outside his apartment complex Monday morning while he was celebrating his birthday with friends.

O'Cyrus Breaux. Photo: Courtesy

"So when you consider the investigation into him shooting his brother as well as the case that he's charged in right now, where he pointed a firearm at a stranger… we believe those in combination make him an extreme danger to the community," said Casey Goodman, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Messiah and the boys' mother, Ellen Breaux, were in court Friday. The mother and son were charged in an unrelated armed robbery. Prosecutors say the two car-jacked a man at gunpoint. A judge denied bond for Messiah.

Ellen Breaux is being held on a $50,000 bond. If she makes bond, she must wear an ankle monitor and take random drug tests. Prosecutors told the judge that a third person helped in the armed robbery but the DA's office won't say if anyone else has been arrested.

