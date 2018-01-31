Prosecutors: No capital murder charges in deadly FBI raid

Jimmy Sanchez, one of two suspects accused of kidnapping Ulises Valladares, the man later shot and killed by an FBI agent during a rescue attempt, will remain in jail without bond.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Jimmy Sanchez, one of two suspects accused of kidnapping Ulises Valladares, the man later shot and killed by an FBI agent during a rescue attempt, will remain in jail without bond.

A judge granted that motion Wednesday morning in a Montgomery County courtroom.

However, the big bombshell came from prosecutors, who said they don’t anticipate increasing the charges to capital murder.

Quiet, and at times, appearing defiant, even looking straight into our cameras, Sanchez, 38, stood before a judge. He’s charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

Sanchez, along with his partner Nicholas Cunningham, is accused of taking Ulises Valladares, a Conroe father who was allegedly tied up along with his 12-year-old son.

Police said the two took Valladares, saying he owed them money, and then held him at ransom.

Later, Valladares was shot and killed during a botched FBI raid, meant to rescue him.

In court, prosecutors filed a motion to hold Sanchez with no bond. The judge granted the motion.

His lawyer now plans on asking for a bail hearing, saying Sanchez is entitled to one at some point.

Until then, he says this is just the beginning.

“It’s going to be very difficult, it’s going to be one of those cases where a lot of parties are involved, and there’s going to be a lot of evidence,” said Tucker Graves, Sanchez’s court appointed lawyer.

Sanchez’s next court appearance is set for March 1.

Cunningham will appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

A third suspect in the case, a woman named Sophia Heath will be in court Thursday morning.

