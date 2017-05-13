KHOU
Power restored to Gulfgate Mall after utility pole hit during police chase

Power has been restored at the mall after a utility pole was hit during a chase where officers were trying to catch a group of people who stole items from an Old Navy store.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 12:02 AM. CDT May 14, 2017

HOUSTON - Crews were able to get the power back on near the Gulfgate Mall Saturday evening after a utility pole was knocked down during a police chase.

Authorities said officers were chasing a group of people Saturday afternoon when the pole was hit. The group allegedly stole items from an Old Navy store in the mall.

Officers were able to catch the suspects. A woman and a juvenile were taken into custody. Officers said two other juveniles were released to their parents. 

