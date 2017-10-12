6 arrested, $2.3 million in pot seized in Fort Bend, Harris grow house busts

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were arrested and more than $2 million in marijuana was seized in a grow house bust.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force carried out an investigation that exposed alleged grow house operations in Fort Bend County and Harris County.

FBCSO says the homes were located in the 600 block of Fair Oaks Dr., in the Stafford area; the 15000 block of Val Vista Dr. in the Houston area of Fort Bend County; 7511 Marisol Dr., in the Houston area in Fort Bend County; and the 15000 Block of Sierra Valle Dr. in Harris County.

Search warrants were executed in late September by multiple agencies.

“Agents located sophisticated indoor marijuana operations being conducted in three of residences and weapons, currency and cultivated product in the fourth location,” stated a press release from FBCSO. “Agents located a total of 778 marijuana plants along with indoor growing lights, scales, water pumps, fans, invertors and assorted equipment used for manufacturing, packaging and selling of marijuana.”

Three people were arrested in Fort Bend County: Trong Vo, 35, of Houston; charged with Possession of Marijuana, a second degree felony; James Lai Nguyen, 27, of Houston; charged with Possession of Marijuana, a second degree felony; and James Huy Nguyen, 37, of Houston; charged with Possession of Marijuana, a second degree felony and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Three other suspects were arrested in Harris County on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The marijuana seized at the scenes had a street value of approximately $2.3 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

