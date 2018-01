(Photo: KHOU)

LA MARQUE, Texas - Police in La Marque are questioning a person of interest after a 39-year-old woman was shot and killed at her home Friday.

Authorities say a suspect kicked in the front door of the woman’s house in the 1900 block of Little Street and shot her multiple times.

No charges have been field at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

© 2018 KHOU-TV