Police: Suspect stole thousands in clothing from upscale store

Surveillance images capture man accused of stealing from high-end department store.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a man they say stole $3,000 worth of clothing from a high-end department store in the Galleria area.

According to HPD, the suspect can be seen on surveillance cameras walking around the store in the 5100 block of Westheimer, pretending to be a customer. After taking several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, police say the man fled the store without paying.

The theft happened on June 15 shortly before 5 p.m., according to HPD. The suspect may have fled the scene in a gray, older model Chevy Impala.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

© 2017 KHOU-TV