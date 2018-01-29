Police: Wanted robbery suspect seen on surveillance video

Wanted robbery suspect seen on surveillance video.

HOUSTON - Police are asking for help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video allegedly robbing a Subway with a knife.

According to Crime Stoppers and HPD, the man entered the restaurant at 5242 Hollister on November 24, 2017 at 9 a.m. Police say the suspect approached the counter and pulled out a knife.

WATCH: Suspect seen on surveillance camera allegedly robbing Subway

As seen on the video, the suspect then jumped on top of the counter and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20's, approximately 5'4"-5'5" and 140-160 lbs.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

© 2018 KHOU-TV