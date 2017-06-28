Police: Teens' joyride leads to chase, major crash

A Houston teenager is in trouble after allegedly taking the family car for a joyride through the Heights Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston teenager is in trouble after allegedly taking the family car for a joyride through the Heights Wednesday afternoon.

A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable spotted the white Pontiac speeding, according to Deputy Constable JC Mosier, and tried to pull the car over.

The 15-year-old driver, who was traveling with a 14-year-old in the car, took off. There was a chase for several blocks that ended when the Pontiac slammed into a parked SUV along Tulane Street.

The constable’s office says the teen shouldn’t have been driving, and the girl’s parents had no idea she had taken the car.

Jeb Schneider was walking his dog when he heard the sirens from the chase.

“I heard the tires squealing. Next thing I knew, there was a loud crash, and the police officer was right behind them in a high speed chase.” Schneider said.

Schneider walked around the corner to watch the girls crawling out of the car.

“He had them at gun point, the officer got out right at gun point," Schneider said.

That 15-year-old is charged with trying to elude the police. Both teens have been released to their parents.

