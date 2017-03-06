Police seek information on murder, mutilation of man

Gregory Hale

HOUSTON - A reward is being offered for information on an unknown wanted suspect who is responsible for murdering and mutilating a man in February.

According to HPD, Gregory Hale was stabbed to death in the early morning hours of February 4 in the 12800 block of Hiram Clarke. Police say that Hale was mutilated and his body was posed on the side of Hiram Clarke, making it visible to cars driving by.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a charging and/or arrest in this case. Police say that there is no suspect information at this time.

Hale's family is seeking help finding the individual responsible for the murder. The case is still open pending new leads.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

(© 2017 KHOU)