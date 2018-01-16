Police stop wild chase with spike strip, pit maneuver

HOUSTON – A man was arrested after a wild chase through northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when an officer attempted to pull over the suspect driver for driving erratically heading towards the Eastex Freeway.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes until Harris County Precinct 3 deputies laid out a spike strip and a HPD officer performed a pit maneuver.

The driver was arrested. He's facing felony evading and possible DWI charges.

