Police searching for suspects after chase ends in N. Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for four suspects after a chase ended in north Houston early Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the pursuit was heading north on the North Freeway before it ended near Cypress Station just before 6 a.m.

That is where the suspects bailed out of their truck. A foot search in ongoing at this time.

Views from Air 11 show several police and deputy vehicles on the scene along with a K-9 unit. So far there do not appear to be any arrests in the case.

