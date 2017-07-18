Police searching for suspects after chase ends in N. Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for four suspects after a chase ended in north Houston early Tuesday.
According to the Houston Police Department, the pursuit was heading north on the North Freeway before it ended near Cypress Station just before 6 a.m.
That is where the suspects bailed out of their truck. A foot search in ongoing at this time.
Views from Air 11 show several police and deputy vehicles on the scene along with a K-9 unit. So far there do not appear to be any arrests in the case.
