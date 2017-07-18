KHOU
Close

Police searching for suspects after chase ends in N. Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:06 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

HOUSTON – Police are searching for four suspects after a chase ended in north Houston early Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the pursuit was heading north on the North Freeway before it ended near Cypress Station just before 6 a.m. 

That is where the suspects bailed out of their truck. A foot search in ongoing at this time.

Views from Air 11 show several police and deputy vehicles on the scene along with a K-9 unit. So far there do not appear to be any arrests in the case.

Facebook: Watch raw video from Air 11

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories