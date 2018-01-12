Police searching for clues after man fatally shot in SW Houston

Police are searching for clues after a man was found fatally wounded in a late night shooting in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of shots fired to The Villages at Meyerland apartments, located in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock near Caversham.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a male shot and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Officers said they have very little to go on. They do not have any witnesses at this time and do not know a motive for the fatal shooting.

It is unclear if the victim lives at the apartments.

Officers did find a couple of surveillance cameras that may have caught what happened. They are in the process of contacting the owners to view the video.

