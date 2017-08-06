Police searching for carjacking suspect who walked out of hospital

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a prisoner who walked out of a northeast Houston hospital where he was being treated overnight.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s, it happened at 2:40 a.m. Monday at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, located at 5656 Kelley Street.

Deputies said the prisoner had been arrested in connection with a carjacking.

He is described as a white male with stitches and gauze on his head, a polo shirt covered in blood, bald headed and walking with a limp.

He was last seen walking west on Kelley towards Lockwood.

Police are searching the area.

