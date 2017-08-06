Police searching for carjacking suspect who walked out of hospital

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a prisoner who walked out of a northeast Houston hospital where he was being treated overnight.
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s, it happened at 2:40 a.m. Monday at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, located at 5656 Kelley Street.
Deputies said the prisoner had been arrested in connection with a carjacking.
He is described as a white male with stitches and gauze on his head, a polo shirt covered in blood, bald headed and walking with a limp.
He was last seen walking west on Kelley towards Lockwood.
Police are searching the area.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs