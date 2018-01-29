Police searching for armed suspects after O'Reillys robbery

Police are searching for a group of armed suspects after a robbery at an O’Reilly Autoparts store Monday morning in south Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 9:40 a.m. at the store located on West Fuqua. About three to five armed suspects fled the scene of the robbery in a gold Grand Prix and headed south on Highway 288.

Police pursued the suspects until they bailed out at a gas station near Reed Road.

Some of the suspects have been taken into custody and at least one remains at large.

