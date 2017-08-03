Police: Search for suspect after 12-year-old mugged, pistol-whipped

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 12-year-old outside a northwest Houston apartment complex Thursday night.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday on West Little York near Easter Street.
Police say the child was taken to the hospital after he was pistol-whipped. They say the suspect took off with the young boy’s backpack and phone.
The boy has been taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs