Police: Search for suspect after 12-year-old mugged, pistol-whipped

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 12-year-old outside a northwest Houston apartment complex Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday on West Little York near Easter Street.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital after he was pistol-whipped. They say the suspect took off with the young boy’s backpack and phone.

The boy has been taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

