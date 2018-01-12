Police say man shot, wounded ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

Police are searching for a woman’s ex-boyfriend after they say he shot her new boyfriend following a dispute at a nightclub.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident started at a night club somewhere in the south Houston area just after 2 a.m. Friday.

At that time, a woman and her boyfriend were approached by the woman’s ex-boyfriend and an argument ensued, police said.

The ex-boyfriend threatened the new boyfriend, so the couple decided to leave, police said. As they tried to leave, the ex pulled out a gun and shot at their vehicle several times.

Police said the new boyfriend, who was in the passenger’s seat, was hit twice in the buttocks. The girlfriend was driving and fled the scene and drove until she saw a police officer on the South Loop feeder road, and waved him down.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

HPD homicide investigators are looking into and have the name of the suspect.

