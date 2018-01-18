Police say homeless man foiled burglary at SW Houston bar

HOUSTON – Police say a homeless man sleeping near a southwest Houston bar helped stop a break-in overnight.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at El Zorro Bar on De Moss near Fondren.
Investigators said the two suspects pried open the back door to the bar.
The homeless man happened to have a cell phone and called 911 to report the break-in.
Police said the suspects were trying to steal the ATM and flat screen TVs when police arrived. The suspects fled the scene, but officers eventually found them with a K-9 unit.
Both suspects were arrested.
