Police say homeless man foiled burglary at SW Houston bar

Police say a homeless man sleeping near a southwest Houston bar helped stop a break-in overnight.

HOUSTON – Police say a homeless man sleeping near a southwest Houston bar helped stop a break-in overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at El Zorro Bar on De Moss near Fondren.

Investigators said the two suspects pried open the back door to the bar.

The homeless man happened to have a cell phone and called 911 to report the break-in.

Police said the suspects were trying to steal the ATM and flat screen TVs when police arrived. The suspects fled the scene, but officers eventually found them with a K-9 unit.

Both suspects were arrested.

© 2018 KHOU-TV