Police respond to reports of multiple shots fired on Griggs Road

HOUSTON- Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Griggs Road on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a drive by shooting near the Royal Palms Apartment Complex located at 5300 Griggs.

Officers are investigating multiple shootings in and around 5300 Griggs, Royal Palms Apartment Complex. PIO is enroute to the scene. CC2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 12, 2017

There are reports that two people were injured, but no fatalities.

