Police respond to reports of multiple shots fired on Griggs Road

KHOU 1:01 PM. CST February 12, 2017

HOUSTON- Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Griggs Road on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a drive by shooting near the Royal Palms Apartment Complex located at 5300 Griggs.

 

 

There are reports that two people were injured, but no fatalities. 

