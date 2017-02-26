Police: Man fatally shoots coworker at resort near Lake Conroe

Photo: KHOU

CONROE, Texas- An employee at a resort in Lake Conroe shot and killed another employee after an altercation on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Conroe Police Department, the two employees got into an argument at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Pine Shores Resort just before noon.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a 23-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds.

The resort was placed on lock down for a short period of time. There were several guests on the property.

Police have the shooter in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

