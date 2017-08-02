Police release surveillance photos of alleged bike thief

Police are asking for the need the public's assistance identifying the suspect they say is responsible for stealing a high value bicycle from a west Houston sports store in July.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the need the public's assistance identifying the suspect they say is responsible for stealing a high value bicycle from a west Houston sports store in July.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on July 4 at the business located in the 7500 block of Westheimer Road.

Investigators said prior to this incident, the suspect entered the store and pretended to be a customer interested in purchasing a high end bicycle.

As a common practice when purchasing a high end bicycle, a store employee gave this individual the opportunity to test ride the bicycle in the parking lot. Once outside, the suspect is seen on video surveillance cameras leaving the parking area without paying for the item.

Police said the suspect fled on the bicycle in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-35 years old, wearing light colored baseball cap, dark colored T-shirt, and tan shorts.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.



© 2017 KHOU-TV